Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol on military cooperation

A trilatera meeting of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Georgia and Turkey - Vladimir Chachibay and Hulusi Akar was held in Tbilisi.
The prospects of military cooperation between the countries, issues of regional security and joint protection of economic projects were discussed at the meeting.
The participants also focused on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, restoration of the territorial integrity of Georgia, as well as political processes in Turkey and the world.
At the end of the meeting, a joint protocol on cooperation was signed.