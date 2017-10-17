News
Minister: Armenian NPP will be replaced by a lower-power plant
15:31, 17.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian nuclear power plant will not be closed, but will be replaced by a low-power NPP, Armenian Justice Minister David Harutyunyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, new technologies allow the use of NPPs through 50 MW units, as a result of which Armenia can go on a completely new path.

“The government is constantly reviewing everything, and appropriate decisions are taken, depending on which way is more effective,” said Harutyunyan.

He expressed confidence that the country is following the path of development of the energy sector and takes into account the current situation in the energy market, prices, sales and modern technologies, while non-transparent political processes are excluded.


 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
