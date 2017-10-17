CoE report: Number of women elected to Armenian parliament increases by 4.6 percent

The number of women elected to the Armenian parliament has increased by 4.6 percent as compared to 2005 and makes 9.9 percent of all lawmakers, Council of Europe report shows.

The report looks at progress made by Council of Europe countries towards having at least 40 percent of both women and men taking part in different aspects of political and public life.

The number of Armenian female lawmakers is much lower that Europe-wide average (25.6 percent). The number of female mayors is very low, only 1.9 percent.

There are 25 percent of women envoys and ministers plenipotentiary in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 27.3 percent.

The report shows that there are 37.5 percent women representatives and substitutes to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 35.7 percent.

Armenian women are also actively engaged in the life of political parties. Forty percent of women party leaders in 2016, compared to a Europe-wide average of 14.8 percent.