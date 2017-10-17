News
Justice ministry: No message behind publicizing of EU-Armenia agreement
16:07, 17.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There is no disclosure of any confidentiality in the publicizing of the yet-unsigned agreements of the European Union (EU)-Armenia framework agreement.

The Minister of Justice of Armenia, Davit Harutyunyan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Tuesday.  

The minister said he does not see any obstacles to concluding this document.

“The parties were in the phase of discussion,” noted Harutyunyan. “And when they came to a final agreement as to what it should look like, it was made public; there is no need to look for secrets here.”

This text available in   Հայերեն
