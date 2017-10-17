Catholicos of All Armenians heads to Berlin, will meet with Germany president

ETCHMIADZIN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Tuesday traveled to Berlin, on a five-day visit.
In the German capital city, the Catholicos will attend the official events within the framework of the 500th anniversary of The Reformation in Europe, Information Services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Karekin II and the spiritual leaders of the other Eastern Orthodox Churches are scheduled to meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, and the Armenian Church community in Berlin.