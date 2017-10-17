Poland's foreign minister to visit Armenia

Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski will visit Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan this week.
The aim of the trip is to highlight the region’s importance for Polish foreign policy, according to the foreign ministry’s press office.
Mr Waszczykowski’s talks in the three South Caucasus countries will focus on bilateral economic cooperation, security with a view to Poland’s non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council that starts next year, as well as relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia ahead of the Brussels summit of the Eastern Partnership to be held in November.
The visit is also aimed at “intensifying political contacts” between Poland and the South Caucasus countries, and signalling the willingness to maintain good and friendly relations “with all three countries of this important region.”
On Friday the Polish foreign minister will travel to Yerevan, where he is to meet with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan and Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.