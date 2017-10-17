News
Dollar relatively stable in Armenia
17:16, 17.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.35/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.03 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 565.97 (down by AMD 1.55), that of one British pound was AMD 637.89 (down by AMD 2.22), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.40 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 269.43, AMD 20,169.56 and AMD 14,624.59, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

