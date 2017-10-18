News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Armenia MP: I don’t trust any arrangement with Azerbaijan
09:25, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Any negotiation, even if it does not yield any result, is better than war.

Edmon Marukyan, a member of the National Assembly “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, as he reflected on the recent talk between Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev of Armenia and Azerbaijan, respectively, in Geneva, Switzerland.

But as for Sargsyan’s assurances that an arrangement was reached with the Azerbaijani president to reduce tension on the border, Marukyan said: “I don’t trust any arrangement with Azerbaijan because such arrangements have been repeatedly made.”

To note, Serzh Sargsyan had said also that he had noticed interest in Aliyev with respect to this arrangement.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Austrian OSCE Chairmanship hopes for steps to peacefully resolve the Karabakh conflict
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan fraternizes with Russia, but deceives behind its back
At the recent meeting of the NATO PA…
 UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve Karabakh conflict
The spokesman for António Guterres has issued a statement on his behalf…
 Geneva: Sargsyan and Aliyev agree to take measures to intensify the negotiation process
The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev…
Karabakh MFA comments on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Genova
We believe that the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of the Republic of Artsakh at all the stages should be another step on the way...
 Serzh Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland
The only settlement for us is that Karabakh be out of Azerbaijan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news