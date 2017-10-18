Armenia MP: I don’t trust any arrangement with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Any negotiation, even if it does not yield any result, is better than war.

Edmon Marukyan, a member of the National Assembly “Way Out” Faction opposition bloc of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, as he reflected on the recent talk between Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev of Armenia and Azerbaijan, respectively, in Geneva, Switzerland.

But as for Sargsyan’s assurances that an arrangement was reached with the Azerbaijani president to reduce tension on the border, Marukyan said: “I don’t trust any arrangement with Azerbaijan because such arrangements have been repeatedly made.”

To note, Serzh Sargsyan had said also that he had noticed interest in Aliyev with respect to this arrangement.