Sarah Sanders: Americans will be begging for four more years of President Trump

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that she expects America is going to be “begging” for a second Donald Trump term in about three years, Independent reported.
Ms Sanders, during an appearance with Hugh Hewitt, said that the first nine months of Mr Trump’s presidency have been “incredibly successful”, and that she has confidence that her boss will be able to win reelection easily.
“I think the next three and a half, or two and a half, three years are going to be equally as successful,” Ms Sanders said
“Including getting tax reform done, which is going to be a big deal, and make a really big impact on most Americans, and they’re going to be begging for four more years of President Trump,” Ms Sanders said.