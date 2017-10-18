News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
US State Department: Washington tries to calm situation in Iraq
10:30, 18.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The State Department on Tuesday declined to criticize the Iraqi central government for partnering with Iran in a fight against an ethnic minority seeking to separate from the rest of the country.

"We continue to call for calm," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.

"The United States is very concerned by reports of violence around Kirkuk, Iraq. We are monitoring the situation closely and call on all parties to coordinate military activities and restore calm," Nauert said.

"We're not taking sides," Heather Nauert said in a statement.

The United States is trying to get its allies in Iraq to stay focused on ISIS, but as the extremist group is now close to defeat in the country, both sides are concerned about where lines will be drawn over territory formerly held by the group.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iraqi president Masum calls for urgent Baghdad-Kurdish dialogue
Iraqi President Fuad Masum called for a dialogue between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan regional leadership...
 Peshmerga: Iraqi military attack on Kirkuk is ‘declaration of war’
Peshmerga said Iraqi government should pay a “heavy price” for initiating the conflict...
 Baghdad: Barzani is ready to freeze referendum results in exchange for lifting sanctions
Al-Nujaifi said Barzani is ready for dialogue with Iraqi authorities...
 Kurds ready for dialogue with Baghdad without preconditions
The sides reiterated the need to protect stability and security…
 Baghdad asks Ankara and Tehran to close their checkpoints on border with Iraqi Kurdistan
As well as to limit oil supplies from and carbohydrates’ sale with this autonomy…
 Erdogan: Turkey, Iran and Iraq are considering blockading Iraq’s Kurdish region
All airspace will be closed, flights have already been banned...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news