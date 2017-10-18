News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia-EU agreement will not be signed?
11:27, 18.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is not ruled out that the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will not be signed on November 24, at the Eastern Partnership summit to be convened in Brussels, according to Zhamanak (Times) newspaper.

As per Yerevan Press Club President Boris Navasardyan, major changes connected with the political system are taking place in Armenia, and many EU member countries want to have a clear picture as to who in Armenia they will deal with, once the said agreement is signed.

“I don’t rule out that the signing may be postponed until April-May [of next year],” said Navasardyan. “There are EU member countries for which it is important who will be the [next] RA [Republic of Armenia] leader, and they would like to see a pro-Western figure at the head of power, and a person with close relations with Russia may perhaps give doubts to them. We comprehend very well what [kind of] problems several EU member countries have with Russia.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Yerevan, Tbilisi agree on who will be new Armenia ambassador to Georgia?
The respective candidate is backed by the former transport and communication minister…
 Armenia ruling party: No discussions took place on President Sargsyan’s nomination as PM
In Baghdasaryan’s words, however, when the time comes, this matter will be discussed…
 Armenia President pays working visit to Vayotz Dzor Province (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan, who is also Chairman of the Chess Federation of Armenia, followed the second leg of the European Youth Grand Prix chess tournament in Jermuk town…
 Armenia Parliament session resumes
At the beginning, the bills that were debated on Thursday were put to a vote…
 Armenia Parliament new session continues
At the beginning, the bills that were debated on Wednesday were put to a vote…
 Armenia Parliament new session resumes
The debated bills will be put to vote…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news