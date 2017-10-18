Newspaper: Armenia-EU agreement will not be signed?

YEREVAN. – It is not ruled out that the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will not be signed on November 24, at the Eastern Partnership summit to be convened in Brussels, according to Zhamanak (Times) newspaper.

As per Yerevan Press Club President Boris Navasardyan, major changes connected with the political system are taking place in Armenia, and many EU member countries want to have a clear picture as to who in Armenia they will deal with, once the said agreement is signed.

“I don’t rule out that the signing may be postponed until April-May [of next year],” said Navasardyan. “There are EU member countries for which it is important who will be the [next] RA [Republic of Armenia] leader, and they would like to see a pro-Western figure at the head of power, and a person with close relations with Russia may perhaps give doubts to them. We comprehend very well what [kind of] problems several EU member countries have with Russia.”