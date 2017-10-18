News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
7 killed in Pakistan car blast
10:56, 18.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A car bomb attack struck a Pakistani police truck in the southwestern city of Quetta on Wednesday, killing at least five policemen and two civilians. In a separate attack in Quetta, a police officer was gunned down by assailants riding on a motorcycle, AP reported quoting authorities.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The car bombing took place in the Saryab Road area of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan. Abdur Razzaq Cheema, the police chief in Quetta, said 24 people were also wounded, several critically. 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Afghanistan: Taliban kill 71 people in attacks
Murad says that in the attack in Andar district in Ghazni province, 25 policemen were killed and also five civilians…
 Turkey troops enter Syria
The Turkish president announced that the military entered the Idlib Governorate together with the “Free Army”…
 6 injured in Damascus blasts
Two blasts rocked the area near the police headquarters...
 Czech president: I was heavily criticized for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
I am very open and frank I call it Islamic terrorism …
 Iran warns US: We will consider American army to be like ISIS
“If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group...
 Las Vegas gunman scouted locations in Boston and Chicago
Stephen Paddock's potential targets included the most recent Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, which was held August 3 to August 6 in Grant Park…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news