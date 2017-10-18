News
Karabakh President takes part at opening of 4th European Armenian Convention
13:36, 18.10.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On 17 October the delegation headed by Karabakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium on a working visit.

 On 18 October President Bako Sahakyan partook at the opening of the 4th European Armenian Convention and delivered there a welcoming speech.

The President highlighted such events noting that they are a good platform for discussing national issues, marking ways of their solution, elaborating new plans and projects, implementing various programs to develop and strengthen the Diaspora communities, Mother Armenia and Artsakh on a consistent basis.

“It is crucial to have a constructive exchange of thoughts, express sound opinions and adopt mutually agreed decisions aiming at uniting different parts of our nation around the implementation of national programs” ,- underlined the Head of the State in his speech.

Bako Sahakyan expressed gratitude to all those who constantly support Artsakh, live with its problems, do everything possible for objective introduction of the Artsakh issue in various instances and protect the rights of our people.

During the event President Sahakyan handed in the “Gratitude” medal to the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy for substantial contribution to the recognition of the Artsakh Republic.

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I, minister Diapora of the Republic of Armenia Hranoush Hakobyan and other officials partook at the congress.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
