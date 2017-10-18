Bahrain accuses Iran of harboring 160 ‘terrorists’

Bahrain’s interior minister accused Iran of harboring 160 Bahrainis convicted of terrorism and stripped of their citizenship, in an interview published Wednesday.
All 160 “fugitives” had been stripped of citizenship in “terrorism cases” targeting Bahraini police and security forces, Asharq Al-Awsat told the Arabic-language daily.
He accused Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards of having trained the group, who were convicted of attacks that killed 25 security personnel and wounded 3,000 others, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.