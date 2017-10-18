News
Armenia turnover up 12.3% in first 8 months of 2017
15:12, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – Turnover in Armenia has increased by 12.3 percent, from January and August of the current year. 

Suren Karayan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Wednesday.

He noted that wholesale turnover went up by 20.3 percent and retail—by 5.8 percent. In Karayan’s view, the last indicator is related to the flow of tourists into Armenia.

According to official figures, a total of 1,350,791 tourists visited the country in the first six months of the current year, and this indicator is 24 percent more than in the same period of 2016. In addition, a 24-percent growth was recorded in domestic tourism.

