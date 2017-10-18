News
Equipment worth AMD 76 million donated by Karen Vardanyan to Hematology Center will save lives
14:31, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Diagnosis in Hematology Center after Yeolyan will become more effective with the help of the new equipment.

The president of Grand Candy Company and philanthropist Karen Vardanyan donated to Hematology Center an equipment which costs 76 million AMD. 

This device, which is exclusive in Armenia, will discover molecular genetic deviations, mutated gene and the treatment will be targeted. It will clarify whether transplantation is needed, will find out the compatibility of the patient and the donor. Many patients with this issue went abroad till now.

