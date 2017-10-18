Analyst: Yerevan-Baku trust would help resolve Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – A considerable level of trust, which would help contribute to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is absent between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Interest Center Director, analyst Areg Galstyan, expressed such a view at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his words, if there is no trust between countries and peoples, it will be trivial to speak about resolving any matter.

“For that reason, there is no contact between the two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan],” Galstyan explained. “The border [between them] is closed.”

He added that Baku constantly provokes hostilities at the border, thus violates the ceasefire, and all this leaves solely a negative impression on the Armenian society.

Areg Galstyan added, however, that neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani societies are ready for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict; and if the societies are not ready for it, little depends on the presidents of the countries.