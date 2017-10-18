Bundestag member accused of getting 15 thousand euros from Azerbaijan

The deputy of the German Bundestag from the ruling CDU Karin Strenz received 15 thousand euros from Azerbaijan with the help of intermediary companies and lobbying companies connected with the former Secretary of State of Germany Eduard Lintner.
In exchange for money, the deputy always showed a loyal attitude towards the Baku regime, the First TV channel of Germany reported.
After the fact was revealed by REPORT MAINZ television show, the deputy was forced to declare this money, while refusing to explain where she got them from.
The authors suggested Strenz presented to the Council of Europe a false declaration of a conflict of interests.
While some members of the Council of Europe, for example Belgium's Alan Destexhe, resign amid the corruption scandal associated with Azerbaijan, Karin Strenz still is in the office, the TV channel said.