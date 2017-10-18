Armenia President, Russia and Belarus investigative committees’ chiefs discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Wednesday received chairman Alexander Bastrykin of the Investigative Committee of Russia, and chairman Ivan Noskevich of the Investigative Committee of Belarus, who have arrived in Armenia to attend the meeting of the joint board of the investigative committees of the three countries.
The President underscored close cooperation between law enforcement agencies, and stressed that Armenia encourages professional close contacts and exchange of knowhow between the state-run institutions of partner countries, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Sargsyan wished success to the activities of the abovementioned board.
The guests, for their part, thanked for having the board meeting held at a high level in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and spoke with satisfaction about the results of joint work. Also, the heads of the Russian and the Belarusian investigative committees underscored the memorandum of understanding that was signed within the framework of the above-said board meeting, and which envisions to promote cooperation and exchange knowhow in several directions of joint importance.