Wednesday
October 18
Man found dead in Armenia river
16:16, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Police of Armenia received a call, on Wednesday at around 1։30pm.

It was informed that there was the dead body of a man in Debed River, which flows through Alaverdi town in the Lori Province. 

According to shamshyan.com, rescuers and police officers found the body of Alaverdi resident Yervand Sargsyan, 52, in the river. It is noted that he probably committed suicide by jumping off the bridge above the river.

According to preliminary information, Sargsyan had psychological problems.

To note, fire had broken out in his apartment several days ago.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
