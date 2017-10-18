Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran

Dollar “ascent” not stopping in Armenia

Xi Jinping: China's GDP rises from 54-80 trillion yuan over five years

Karabakh President sends condolence letter to Levon Hayrapetyan’s family

144 IT startups emerged in Armenia in 2016 and 2017

Bahrain accuses Iran of harboring 160 ‘terrorists’

Man found dead in Armenia river

Karabakh President visits Flemish Parliament in Brussels

Armenia President, Russia and Belarus investigative committees’ chiefs discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia turnover up 12.3% in first 8 months of 2017

South Korea considers sanctions against North Korea

Iraqi oil minister asks BP to develop Kirkuk oilfields

12th Japanese Film Festival to be held in Armenia

Equipment worth AMD 76 million donated by Karen Vardanyan to Hematology Center will save lives

Qatar FM accuses Saudi Arabia of bid to destabilize Qatar

Karabakh President takes part at opening of 4th European Armenian Convention

China plans to create a system of total control over the Internet

Armenian President signs a number of laws

Well-known Russian Armenian businessman, benefactor dies

China's Xi: 'One China' principle must be maintained

National Congress of China’s Communist Party opens in Beijing

Newspaper: Armenia-EU agreement will not be signed?

7 killed in Pakistan car blast

Armenian entrepreneur in Ukraine killed by long-time business partner (PHOTOS)

US State Department: Washington tries to calm situation in Iraq

Microsoft trains new programmers in Gyumri

Greece PM: It is important for Turkey to remain part of NATO

Armenia MP: I don’t trust any arrangement with Azerbaijan

Sarah Sanders: Americans will be begging for four more years of President Trump

Iran denies involvement in Iraq's Kirkuk operation

Austrian OSCE Chairmanship hopes for steps to peacefully resolve the Karabakh conflict

Iraqi president Masum calls for urgent Baghdad-Kurdish dialogue

Trump's fortune down $600 million on Forbes list

US, Japan agree to maximize diplomatic pressure on North Korea

Afghanistan: Taliban kill 71 people in attacks

North Korea: Nuclear war could break out at any moment

Spain's constitutional court declares Catalan referendum law void

Armenian FM to visit Brussels

EU ambassador to Armenia: E-governance tools in justice sector will contribute to satisfying needs of citizens

Armenian legal center announces property documentation database project

Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians heads to Berlin, will meet with Germany president

Poland's foreign minister to visit Armenia

Justice ministry: No message behind publicizing of EU-Armenia agreement

Death toll in Portugal fires reaches 38

Minister: Armenian NPP will be replaced by a lower-power plant

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan fraternizes with Russia, but deceives behind its back

Armenia delegation: Azerbaijan failed to include principle of territorial integrity at NATO PA

“Socrates Now”: internationally acclaimed solo production of EllinikoTheatro in Yerevan (PHOTO)

CoE report: Number of women elected to Armenian parliament increases by 4.6 percent

Sargsyan: I wish to confirm our interest in further development of Armenian-Kyrgyz relations

Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol on military cooperation

Attempt to smuggle huge amount of drugs from Iran into Armenia is prevented

Checkpoint on Georgia-Russia border closed for trucks (PHOTO)

Vutova: New Armenia-EU agreement will contribute to continuity of cooperation

Armenia official: World Bank is largest of all our donors

Armenia Parliament speaker to head to Poland

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Newspaper: Russia to impose sanctions on Armenia?

Analyst: New Armenia-EU agreement’s matter is its implementation

UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve Karabakh conflict

Trump dismisses sexual assault allegations against him

Group of Armenians visit their forebears’ cemetery in Turkey’s Zara town

UK software company to test innovative regtech with Armenian financial sector

Trump not taking sides in Iraqi-Kurdish dispute

Iraqi forces take key city Kirkuk from Kurdish control

EU is not ready to suspend negotiations on Turkey's membership yet

UK and France firmly committed to Iran nuclear deal

Trump freshly hints at fully pulling out of Iran deal

EU concerned about situation in Iraq's Kirkuk

Turkey closes its airspace for Iraqi Kurdistan

Journalist, writing about Malta PM's involvement in offshore scandal, killed in car blast

Putin imposes sanctions against North Korea

Mogherini: EU does not discuss additional sanctions against Iran

Geneva: Sargsyan and Aliyev agree to take measures to intensify the negotiation process

Karabakh MFA comments on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Genova

Serzh Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland

Moscow video camera shows Armenian businessman’s murder

Dollar continues to gain value in Armenia

Istanbul street renamed after famous Armenian photographer

Joint statement: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders agreed to intensify negotiation process

Peshmerga: Iraqi military attack on Kirkuk is ‘declaration of war’

New entry period for US 2019 Diversity Visa program

INECOBANK and FMO sign $25 million term facility agreement

Parliament: Development of relations with Arab world is a priority of Armenia foreign policy

Serzh Sargsyan leaves talks venue for Armenian embassy (PHOTO)

President: Karabakh army will be equipped with new modern military gear within next 3 years

Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting is over (PHOTO)

Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents' tête-à-tête in progress (PHOTO)

Spain gives Catalonia deadline until Thursday

Bako Sahakyan: Karabakh fate cannot be determined without its direct participation in talks

Armenia President, Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia have brief meeting at Geneva airport

Sargsyan-Aliyev talks kick off in Geneva (PHOTOS)

Gojković: Serbia defends Armenia’s position of resolving Karabakh conflict through peace

Armenia President arrives in residence of Swiss permanent representative to UN Office at Geneva

Armenia citizen murdered in downtown Moscow

CoE Commissioner for Human Rights sends letter to Azerbaijan over arrests of LGBT persons

Armenia president arrives in Geneva

Armenia participates in CSTO military exercises in Kazakhstan

Armenian man killed in Warsaw