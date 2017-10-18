News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
144 IT startups emerged in Armenia in 2016 and 2017
17:18, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – A total of 144 IT startups have emerged in Armenia, between 2016 and 2017.

Suren Karayan, the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, noted the above-said at a press conference on Wednesday.

As per the minister, this became possible owing to the law on state support to the IT sector, and which came into force in 2015.

Under this law, small and medium-sized startups in Armenia have been exempt from taxes—except for the employees’ income tax—for three years. 

And in early 2017, the respective privileges were extended for up to five years, and their deadline was canceled.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Microsoft trains new programmers in Gyumri
In the next 10 to 12 months, at least 30 to 50 jobs should be opened for programmers in the town…
 UK software company to test innovative regtech with Armenian financial sector
Armenian banks will be one of the first to learn a new technology, at the forefront of a trend...
 Sevan Startup Summit is enlarging the geography (PHOTOS)
It is planned to organize the event in the different countries of the world, in the cities that are located near the beaches…
 Armenia trains 28 professionals on machine learning
Together with BetConstruct and Ucom, PicsArt has initiated a six-month machine learning course for young professionals...
 IBM, Microsoft to open laboratories in Yerevan?
At the prospective engineering village in Armenia’s capital city…
 Armenia engineers introduce new algorithm for solar energy payment by crypto currency
The advantage of such payment is that this database is distributed among different users, and therefore it is difficult to crack, or break into such database…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news