Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria and Iran
17:41, 18.10.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the Syria issue, the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the results of the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"There was a thorough discussion of ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the results of the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan," the statement reads.

Besides, the parties also exchanged views on pressing issues concerning Russian-Israeli cooperation in light of agreements achieved at the two leaders’ meeting in Sochi on August 23, 2017.

The telephone conversation between Putin and Netanyahu was initiated by Israel.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
