Armenian National Platform of EaP Civil Society Forum welcomes publication of agreement with EU
18:16, 18.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian National Platform of the EaP Civil Society Forum (CSF) has issued a statement on the publication of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union (EU).

“Armenian National Platform of the EaP Civil Society Forum welcomes the publication of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union, submitted to the Council of the European Union for a decision.

“We consider this step as evidence of an efficient negotiation process and display of complete mutual understanding and interest on both sides in deepening the bilateral cooperation and giving a legally-binding nature to the latter.

“We are convinced that the opportunity to get acquainted with the content of the document will contribute to the increase of public interest in the relations between the European Union and Armenia, becoming a convincing response to the manipulations by the opponents of the reforms within the framework of this partnership.

“We welcome the recognition of the role of civil society in the Agreement with the purpose to create a civil society platform composed of civil society organizations, networks and platforms, including the representatives of the EaP CSF Armenian National Platform.

“We call on the authorities of the EU member states and the Republic of Armenia to sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union in the earliest possible time and immediately proceed with its practical implementation.  

“We demand from the Armenian authorities to display a more consistent and responsible approach to the implementation of the reforms envisaged by the cooperation agenda with the EU, activation of dialogue with civil society and tangible engagement of the latter in decision-making.

“We call the EU institutions’ attention to the necessity of principled approaches towards the execution of joint projects with Armenia, unconditional implementation of efficient accountability mechanisms envisaged by the Agreement, promotion of openness and transparency of the official entities when dealing with the public.

“For its part, Armenian National Platform commits itself to the elaboration of development priorities and monitoring of the accomplishment of commitments to the reforms in various sectors of the country’s life, seeking understanding and wide support by the citizens aimed at the implementation of the Agreement and strengthening of cooperation with partners from the EU and EaP countries to jointly find solutions to various issues,” reads the EaP Civil Society Forum.

