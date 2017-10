YEREVAN. – Four people were hospitalized after a car accident in Admiral Isakov avenue, not far from the building of the U.S. embassy in Yerevan.

VAZ 2106 and Mitsubishi collided in the crossroads. Three passengers of VAZ 2006 and three passengers of Mitsubishi were taken to hospital.

According to Shamshyan.com website, employees of the U.S. embassy as well as employees of one of the Armenian military units were among the injured.