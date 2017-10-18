News
Delegations of Russian and Belarus investigation committees visit Armenian Genocide Memorial
21:55, 18.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The delegations of the investigation committees of Russia and Belarus Alexander Bastrikin and Ivan Noskevich accompanied by their Armenian counterpart Aghvan Hovsepyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide.

The guests visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute got acquainted with the exposition. They left a note in the Memory Book of Honorable Guests.

Alexander Bastrikin and Ivan Noskevich planted firs in the Ally of Memory.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
