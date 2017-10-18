Magdalena Grono: Karabakh has a serious potential to flare up

The Nagorno-Karabakh has a serious potential to flare up which may be followed by serious humanitarian implications, renowned independent expert on the Karabakh conflict Magdalena Grono said during the briefing organized by the Helsinki Commission.

The escalation is dangerous because of possible implications and involvement of regional countries. First of all Turkey and Russia. However, the possible confrontation will also impact Iran and Georgia – the latter mainly because of ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis living in the country, she said.

The expert explained that the conflict represents nowadays the clash between the principles of territorial integrity and self-determination of people.

“There is no confidence between the sides, and there is little confidence in the negotiation process,” she emphasized, adding that the parties are far from compromise.

The expert believes that the lack of contact, both at political and military level, is very dangerous.

In her speech, Magdalena Grono it is excellent that there was a meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, but said it is unclear whether it will be a change

“If renewed process does not manage to tackle the problems, we will face a phase when there is a real risk of escalation,” she added.