News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Magdalena Grono: Karabakh has a serious potential to flare up
22:31, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Nagorno-Karabakh has a serious potential to flare up which may be followed by serious humanitarian implications, renowned independent expert on the Karabakh conflict Magdalena Grono said during the briefing organized by the Helsinki Commission.

The escalation is dangerous because of possible implications and involvement of regional countries. First of all Turkey and Russia. However, the possible confrontation will also impact Iran and Georgia – the latter mainly because of ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis living in the country, she said.

The expert explained that the conflict represents nowadays the clash between the principles of territorial integrity and self-determination of people.

“There is no confidence between the sides, and there is little confidence in the negotiation process,” she emphasized, adding that the parties are far from compromise.

The expert believes that the lack of contact, both at political and military level, is very dangerous.

In her speech, Magdalena Grono it is excellent that there was a meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, but said it is unclear whether it will be a change

“If renewed process does not manage to tackle the problems, we will face a phase when there is a real risk of escalation,” she added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Carey Cavanaugh: Parties to Karabakh conflict move further away from compromise
Cavanaugh emphasized that Nagorno-Karabakh is not a frozen conflict…
 Analyst: Yerevan-Baku trust would help resolve Karabakh conflict
But if the societies are not ready for it, little depends on the presidents of the countries…
 Armenia MP: I don’t trust any arrangement with Azerbaijan
But Marukyan added that any negotiation, even if it does not yield any result, is better than war…
 Austrian OSCE Chairmanship hopes for steps to peacefully resolve the Karabakh conflict
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan fraternizes with Russia, but deceives behind its back
At the recent meeting of the NATO PA…
 UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve Karabakh conflict
The spokesman for António Guterres has issued a statement on his behalf…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news