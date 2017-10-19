News
Canada province adopts law on banning face covering in public services
10:20, 19.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Canadian Province of Quebec has adopted a law that will force people to show their faces when taking the bus, or borrowing a book from the library, according to The World News.

Bill 62, which the Justice Minister described as a North American first, requires one’s face to be uncovered when giving or receiving public services.

The majority of Quebec MPs voted for the adoption of this law. But the opposition voted against this bill saying it is not strict enough, and argued that public servants should be prohibited from wearing any religious symbol.

