Carey Cavanaugh: Parties to Karabakh conflict move further away from compromise
23:08, 18.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Parties to the Karabakh conflict are further apart from the agreement than they were in the past, former U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Carey Cavanaugh believes.

The manner of arms that were brought to the region bring to a more difficult situation, the former co-chair said.

First of all, when it comes to the South Caucasus, one should see there is tremendous development in the region, the diplomat said when speaking during the briefing organized by the Helsinki Commission. Yerevan an

“There is economic integration, dramatic political changes in the region,” he added.

Cavanaugh emphasized that Nagorno-Karabakh is not a frozen conflict; this is thawed and very dangerous conflict.

Speaking about the history of negotiations, the diplomat added there were times there was much more readiness for a compromise.

The conflict has become international one, and it gets substantial attention of the international community.

“There has been no American president since 1987 who would not know about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Cavanaugh added.

Carey Cavanaugh said it is important for the parties to expand monitors on the ground and create incident investigation mechanism.

He added that the presidents repeatedly said they want political solution, but they do not act in this direction.

