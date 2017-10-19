News
Armenia President signs international-based laws
11:44, 19.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Thursday signed several international-based laws.

Press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the laws that were authorized are as follows:

The law on ratifying the Minamata Convention on Mercury; the law on ratifying the agreement with respect to investment promotion and mutual protection between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE); and the law on ratifying the framework agreement between Armenia and the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO).

