Armenia President signs international-based laws

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Thursday signed several international-based laws.
Press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the laws that were authorized are as follows:
The law on ratifying the Minamata Convention on Mercury; the law on ratifying the agreement with respect to investment promotion and mutual protection between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE); and the law on ratifying the framework agreement between Armenia and the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO).