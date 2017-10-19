iPod inventor wins Armenia President 2017 award for global contribution to IT

YEREVAN. – Tony Fadell, the inventor iPod, is the winner of the Armenian President’s 2017 award for global contribution to the IT sector.

Hovik Musayelyan, chairman of the executive board of this award, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Thursday.

He added that Fadell will arrive in Armenia on November 14. During the two-day visit, he will be received separately by the President and the Prime Minister and will meet with IT representatives and students in the country.

In turn, Armen Gevorgyan, chairman of the organizing committee of the Armenian international awards, said the latter enable to make Armenia more recognizable in the world, and their recipients can serve as an example for Armenia’s youth and play an orienting part in choosing a future profession.