EAEU countries to reach agreement on transport liberalization
09:38, 20.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – By the end of 2017, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries will adopt a road map for transport policy.

Davit Melkonyan, Head of Transport Policy Department at the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am

Even though the five EAEU member countries already have adopted a program to liberalize cabotage—the transport of goods or passengers between two places in the same country by a transport operator from another country—, there are several restrictions in this program.

“Work-level coordination has passed across all countries,” Melkonyan added. “The road map will be submitted to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, and after that, to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.”

To note, however, not all EAEU countries have completed the internal procedures to join the program.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
