Armenian PM and Russian envoy discuss Medvedev’s visit

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin.
The sides touched upon the current agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.
Karen Karapetyan and Ivan Volynkin stressed the importance of further development and expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and, in this context, discussed issues related to the increase in the volume of trade.
Issues related to the official visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Armenia and the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council were also discussed.