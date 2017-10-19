News
Thursday
October 19
USD
481.73
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.37
Armenian PM and Russian envoy discuss Medvedev’s visit
17:51, 19.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin. 

The sides touched upon the current agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations.

Karen Karapetyan and Ivan Volynkin stressed the importance of further development and expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and, in this context, discussed issues related to the increase in the volume of trade.

Issues related to the official visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Armenia and the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council were also discussed.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
