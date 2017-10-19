News
Thursday
October 19
French President: EU all united on Brexit talks
20:10, 19.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the European Union’s 27 remaining nations were all united in their stance on Brexit behind the bloc’s negotiator Michel Barnier in talks on Britain’s withdrawal, Reuters reported.

“This European Council will be marked by a message of unity,” Macron told reporters on arrival at an EU summit in Brussels. “Unity in the Brexit discussions because we are all united on how things stand, the interests we have and our ambitions, behind one negotiator.”

 

