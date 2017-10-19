News
Sharmazanov: By this shooting Azerbaijan showes that it does not respect its international commitments
21:22, 19.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- By this shooting Azerbaijan showed that it does not respect its international commitments, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said after the Executive Body meeting of the party, commenting on the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan on Thursday, as a result of which a 19-year-old  serviceman was killed.

He noted that after the Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Geneva, Azerbaijan showed the existing gap between its acts in theory and practice.

“By this Azerbaijan showed that it does not respect its international commitments assumed just a few days ago in Geneva and declared by the Co-chairs and the foreign ministers of the negotiating sides. This shooting was not only against Armenia, but also against the Geneva talks. By violating the ceasefire regime on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line Azerbaijan showed that it’s not ready to constructive negotiation for the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” Sharmazanov noted.

Sharmazanov hoped that at least now the international community will give a clear and direct assessment

It was reported earlier that a soldier of Karabakh army was fatally wounded in the fire of Azerbaijani side. Tigran Khachatryan, 19, was killed on Thursday afternoon at a military outpost in the north-eastern direction of the line of contact, Karabakh army said in a statement.

 

