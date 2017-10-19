News
Thursday
October 19
Putin: There are reasons to believe terrorists in Syria will be wiped out soon
22:31, 19.10.2017
Region:Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

There are reasons to believe that terrorists in Syria will be wiped out soon, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the final full-scale session of the international discussion club Valdai on Thursday, TASS reported.

"There are grounds to expect (I’d be cautious) that we will soon finish off the terrorists there (in Syria), but this is not the reason yet to be glad and think that they have been eliminated once and for all," he added.

He explained that terrorism as a phenomenon had deep roots. "It stems from the injustices of the modern world, many peoples and ethnic and religious groups suffering from deprivation, and the lack of systematic education." All this, he said, created a favorable environment for terrorism.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
