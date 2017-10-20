News
Man in Pokémon costume arrested after attempt to jump White House fence
10:12, 20.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A man dressed as the Pokémon character Pikachu is accused of trying to jump the White House fence—all in the name of making a YouTube video.

Curtis Combs of Somerset, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with unlawful entry. An arrest affidavit says Combs was dressed as Pikachu and told authorities he wanted to become famous and had planned to post a video of it on YouTube, reported The Associated Press (AP).  

The affidavit says Combs jumped a barrier on the outer perimeter of the grounds of the White House and was quickly arrested.

Combs told police he expected to be arrested and had researched Washington, D.C. charges and previous jumpers.

He pleaded not guilty.

