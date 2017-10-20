Russia’s Medvedev to pay official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN. – At the invitation of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev will arrive in Armenia on October 24, on an official visit.

On the margins of the visit, Karapetyan and Medvedev will hold a private talk, which will be followed by negotiations in extended format and a document signing ceremony, press office of the Government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Russian PM is also scheduled to meet with President Serzh Sargsyan.

And On October 25, Dmitry Medvedev will attend the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, in capital city Yerevan.