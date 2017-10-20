News
Karabakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
11:20, 20.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday signed a decree.

Accordingly, NKR Defense Army serviceman Tigran Khachatryan has been posthumously awarded with the Medal for Service in Battle, and in recognition of his bravery during the defense of the Artsakh state border.

NKR Defense Army serviceman Tigran Khachatryan (born in 1998) sustained a fatal gunshot wound, on Thursday at around 3:50pm, at the protection area of an Artsakh military unit, and as a result of a shot fired by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

An investigation is underway to find out details of this incident.

