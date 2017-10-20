Georgia president signs law on amendments to constitution

President Giorgi Margvelashvili of Georgia has signed the law on making amendments the country’s constitution, reported Interpressnews (IPN) news agency of the country.

Nonetheless, Margvelashvili does not agree with some of these amendments.

Even though he had vetoed them, the parliament had bypassed this veto with 117 votes.

At the special session on October 13, the parliamentary majority had not taken the president’s respective observations into consideration, and it had adopted the original version of this bill by a vote.