China continues fight against corruption
14:49, 20.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Over the past five years, China has investigated corruption cases against 440 officials, representative of disciplinary commission said.

Among them, 43 members and alternate members of the CPC Central Committee, as well as nine members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), were investigated, said Yang Xiaodu, deputy secretary of the CCDI, at a press conference on the sidelines of the 19th CPC National Congress.

According to him, China works together with the international community to search for corruption suspects  who have fled abroad. By now, 3453 fugitives have been detained, Xiaodu noted.

