Friday
October 20
Armenia official presents tax administration results to IMF delegation
13:05, 20.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – State Revenue Committee (SRC) Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan on Friday received a delegation, led by Yulia Ustyugova, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative for Armenia.

First, Ustyugova welcomed the tax reforms which the Committee has carried out in the country, and asked about its tax administration programs, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, she noted that the IMF office in Armenia has recorded the Committee’s achievements, and she wished success in the implementation of the programs it has launched.

In addition, the interlocutors stressed the productivity of IMF-SRC cooperation, and expressed readiness to continue the support.

This text available in   Հայերեն
