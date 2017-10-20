Armenia President signs international-based laws

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday signed several laws.
Press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that some of these laws that were authorized are as follows:
The law on ratifying the protocol with respect to the procedures for the regulation of public procurement between the Free-Trade Zone Countries—that is, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members; the law on ratifying the agreement regarding the procedure for overseeing the availability and targeted use of military products that are supplied within the framework of the agreement with respect to technico-military cooperation between Armenia and Russia; and the law on ratifying the agreement as regards to air communication between Armenia and Luxemburg.