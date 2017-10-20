Dmitry Mariyasin: UN does nothing without Armenia government’s knowledge, approval

YEREVAN. – One hundred people work at the United Nations (UN) Office in Armenia, and its annual budget is about $15-20 million.

Dmitry Mariyasin, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative a.i. in Armenia, noted the aforementioned at Friday’s press conference devoted to the 25th anniversary of UN representation in the country.

In his words, the UN activities in Armenia are focused primarily on economic development, public administration and democracy building, environmental protection, and promotion of energy savings and innovation in the country.

And when asked whether the respective programs were supported by the Armenian government, Mariyasin responded that the UN does nothing without the government’s knowledge and approval.