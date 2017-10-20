News
Friday
October 20
Armenia defense minister, Red Cross official confer on missing persons
16:13, 20.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan on Thursday received Caroline Douilliez, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation to Armenia.

They conferred on the work being carried toward bilateral cooperation, improving the living standards of the population in Armenia’s border communities, and searching for the persons that have gone missing as a result of the Karabakh conflict, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the interlocutors lauded the present-day level of cooperation, and expressed willingness to exert efforts toward boosting this collaboration as much as possible and making it more productive.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
