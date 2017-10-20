Poland FM: NATO interested in Armenian politicians' view on South Caucasus challenges

Polish and Armenian foreign ministers discussed security issues during their talks in Yerevan on Friday, Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told a briefing after talks.
This is my first visit to Yerevan and he apologized for a delay, since the previous foreign minister visited Yerevan seven years ago. He also invited Armenian FM to visit Warsaw before the Armenian president’s visit.
“I hope that we will continue cooperation on the highest level, I hope it will continue on the economic level, because there is potential to expand economic cooperation,” he said.
He assured that the sides do not limit their discussion to the bilateral relations, but discussed relations with the European Union and NATO.
Witold Waszczykowski spoke about upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.
“We discussed declaration how to improve Eastern Partnership program, how to create real perspective of real membership in the EU,” he added.
“We are approaching the next NATO summit next year, probably May. NATO is working in 360-degree approach, and is monitoring all threats and challenges from all directions,” the minister said, adding that he is here to learn about the concern of Armenian politicians on the challenges in the South Caucasus.