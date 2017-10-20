Armenia President, Denmark ambassador consider EU relations (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Denmark’s new Ambassador to Armenia, Ruben Madsen—with residence in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv—, on Friday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
First, the President congratulated the ambassador on his assumption of this office, and expressed the hope that the diplomat will make use of his professional abilities and considerable experience for the development of Armenian-Danish relations, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In addition, Sargsyan underscored parliamentary diplomacy with respect to the development of relations between the two countries.
The interlocutors noted, however, that even though this is the 25th year since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Denmark, the great potential for development of relations and cooperation between the two countries has not been fully utilized.
But Ambassador Madsen assured that he will spare no effort and energy to further strengthen and deepen ties between Armenia and Denmark.
Also, the interlocutors reflected on the prospects for the development of Armenia-European Union (EU) relations, and the forthcoming EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels, during which the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is expected to be signed. In this connection, the Danish diplomat noted that at the EU, his country supports closer ties with this union’s neighbors, including Armenia.
Furthermore, the Armenian President and the Danish ambassador exchanged views on the process toward resolving the Karabakh conflict.