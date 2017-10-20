Nalbandian: Armenia and Poland have great potential for economic cooperation

YEREVAN. – This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Poland-Armenia relations and the 650th anniversary of the Armenian community of Poland, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said during a joint presser with Witold Waszczykowski.
According to the Foreign Minister, the Armenian community has always acted as a bridge between the two countries.
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations and the formation of a legal framework, the sides have created a solid basis for the development of relations both at the bilateral and multilateral levels. The delegation headed by Armenian parliament speaker is in Poland these days.
The foreign minister recalled that in 2005 the Polish Sejm recognized the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia and Poland have a great potential for cooperation in the economic sphere, the Minister said, adding that active work of the intergovernmental commission is needed. The Armenian official noted that decentralized cooperation and cooperation within the framework of international organizations is developing. In this regard, the Minister congratulated Poland on the election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
The Armenian minister also briefed his counterpart on the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs towards the settlement of the Karabakh conflict on the basis of the norms of international law. Unfortunately, Baku continues speculations and violation of ceasefire, as a result of which the soldier died the night before, Edward Nalbandian said, while stressing that there is no alternative to an exclusively peaceful settlement.