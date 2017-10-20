News
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРусTür
Dollar still gaining value in Armenia
17:07, 20.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.93/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.20 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 569.16 (up by AMD 0.19), that of one British pound was AMD 633.83 (up by AMD 0.11), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.37 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 263.79, AMD 19,932.01 and AMD 14,270.35, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
