Friday
October 20
Friday
October 20
Armenia PM, US ambassador discuss cooperation in fight against corruption
18:05, 20.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Friday received US Ambassador Richard Mills, and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser.

They discussed the agenda Armenian-American relations.

First, the interlocutors reflected on cooperation in anticorruption measures. The PM noted that the Armenian government continues its consistent policy to improve the situation with respect to combating corruption in the country. And in this connection, Karapetyan underscored the US assistance to the respective measures by the government.

The ambassador, for his part, welcomed the efforts to fight against corruption and improve business climate in Armenia, and said these efforts have contributed to an increased interest by American investors towards the country. Also, Mills reaffirmed the US willingness to continue assisting the Armenian government implement its anticorruption measures.

At the talk, they reflected also on the course of the “My Armenia: Cultural Tourism in Armenia” program, which had launched two years ago.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on several other matters related to US-Armenia cooperation.

