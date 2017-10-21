French publishing house Solar published a book, entitled "Armenian cuisine." The authors of the book, who have Armenian roots, are siblings Corinne and Richard Zarzavatdjian, RFI reported.
Corinne Zarzavatdjian is a theater actress, and her brother Richard is a journalist of France 2 TV channel. Ancestors of Zarzavatdjians came to France to escape the Armenian genocide.
A year ago, they found their mother's notebook with culinary secrets in the bottom of an old chest and decided to share their family heritage.
"Mom wrote these recipes not just to save them, but also to pass on to future generations the thousand-year-old traditions," Corinne said. "When we found them, it became immediately obvious to us that we should share these recipes, as sharing with others is the basis, the DNA of the Armenian cuisine."
"Our parents were French, but at the same time they did not forget their Armenian roots. We had traditions, we spoke Armenian, and the kitchen for us was a kind of a link between different generations. With the help of this book, we not only tried to solve the family issue (preserve the heritage), but also to acquaint the reader with this cuisine, "says Richard noted.